Microsoft launches center of excellence to promote innovation and sustainability in the energy industry

By Dubai Media Office

Microsoft today inaugurated a center of excellence for energy – known as ‘Microsoft Energy Core’ – in the UAE. The initiative, and facility aims to accelerate digital transformation; build coalitions for responsible innovation; and drive skilling initiatives in the energy sector. The center will also help contribute towards environmental sustainability of the industry – a key element of the company’s global commitment towards climate innovation.

The virtual launch event was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Samer Abu Ltaif, President for Microsoft Middle East and Africa, along with several industry customers and partners.

“The UAE has always been at the forefront of innovation, with our ambition to become a role model for the world,” said His Excellency, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. “The UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence sits at the heart of it, and our partnership with Microsoft contributes to this effort. The Energy Core will accelerate our collaboration to focus on sectors such as the energy industry – to enable digital transformation, and address core areas such as increasing efficiency, environmental sustainability and policymaking in the region – leading to a positive future for generations to come.

