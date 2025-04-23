Milano by Danube Takes Centre Stage at the 137th Canton Fair in China

Milano by Danube, the leading brand renowned for bath and home solutions, is making a powerful impact at the 137th Canton Fair, taking place during Phase 2, from April 23 to 27, 2025, in Guangzhou, China. As a flagship brand of the Danube Group, Milano is showcasing its advanced water heaters—highlighting its leadership in innovation and quality within the water heating sector.

A Strategic Global Opportunity

Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, stated, “The Canton Fair is the world’s largest trade exhibition, welcoming buyers and sellers from over 220 countries and regions. There is no better platform for global exposure. For Milano, it is more than just visibility—it is a strategic opportunity to grow our footprint in key markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.”

“While we are highlighting our water heater range at the fair, we are also presenting Milano’s full portfolio—from sanitaryware and electricals to hardware and home utility items. Milano is a complete destination for all home improvement needs. Thanks to our robust logistical infrastructure in both Dubai and China, we offer buyers the flexibility to choose between mixed-container shipments from Dubai or full-lot orders from China. Our mission is clear: to make Milano a truly global brand, accessible and adaptable to every market. Because at the Canton Fair, the world is here—from Asia to Africa, the Americas to Europe,” said Anis Sajan.

Networking & Global Growth

Held across 1.55 million square meters and featuring 28,000+ exhibitors, the Canton Fair is a vital indicator of international trade trends. Milano’s return this year follows an impressive $95 million in water heater sales in 2024, a result of consistent participation and strong brand resonance.

Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano by Danube, said, “Milano is more than just a product—it’s a promise of quality and accessibility. Our presence at the Canton Fair allows us to connect, collaborate, and stay ahead of market trends. It’s not just about displaying products—it’s about building meaningful relationships with long-term partners, engaging new suppliers, and sharing what makes Milano truly unique: durable quality, and complete home solutions under one roof.”

He added, “We are showcasing the latest upgrades in our water heating technology, while also expanding on our offerings in electricals, hardware, and utilities. This is also a great opportunity to explore joint ventures with global manufacturers to bring more value to our customers. We want the world to experience why Milano is the brand of choice for today’s quality-conscious consumer.”

With Dubai’s real estate sector booming, Milano’s portfolio is already playing a pivotal role in several landmark projects.

“We are not just here to grow exports—we are also here to meet the rising demand within the UAE and broader Middle East. We invite developers, architects, and contractors to explore the complete Milano range and discover how our products can elevate their residential and commercial projects,” Sahil emphasized.

As Phase 2 of the Canton Fair focuses on sanitary and bathroom equipment, building materials, and household items, Milano’s participation reflects the company’s dedication to providing comprehensive home improvement solutions. It also highlights the strengthening trade ties between the UAE and China, positioning Milano as a prime example of how UAE-based companies are growing globally through innovation, quality, and strategic partnerships.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.