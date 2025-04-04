Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own valid business licences or operate in UAE

On 7th January 2025, the US designated seven entities based in the United Arab Emirates under its Sudan sanctions programme. These entities include Capital Tap Holding LLC, Capital Tap Management Consultancies LLC, Capital Tap General Trading LLC, Creative Python LLC, Al Zumoroud and Al Yaqoot Gold & Jewellers LLC, Al Jil Al Qadem General Trading LLC, and Horizon Advanced Solutions General Trading LLC.

Upon notice of the sanctions designations, the UAE initiated its own investigation into the entities and related individuals, seeking additional information from US authorities to support these investigations.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed that none of the seven entities hold an active business licence in the UAE, nor are they currently operating in the UAE. Relevant UAE authorities continue to monitor any potential suspicious activity in accordance with applicable UAE laws.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.