Mohammed bin Rashid aerospace hub launches sky support complex to meet growing industry demand

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has announced the launch of its new Sky Support Complex, a modern facility designed to support the increasing demand for aviation-related services in the region.

Strategically located within the Aerospace Supply Chain Zone, the Sky Support Complex, a landside facility, spans a total area of 16,661 square meters and offers 14 premium units. The facility provides exceptional access, flexibility, and world-class infrastructure, positioning it as an ideal choice for companies seeking to operate within a thriving aerospace and logistics environment.

Companies based at the Sky Support Complex will benefit from operating within a bonded free zone area that allows 100% foreign ownership. The facility also offers superior infrastructure when compared to other free zones, with flexible warehouse, office, and commercial space options that can accommodate diverse business needs. Additionally, the complex is adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport providing seamless operational connectivity and access to the broader Dubai South ecosystem.

In his comments, Mohammad Al Falasi, Deputy CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, commented: “The sustained growth in the aviation sector and the rising demand for aviation-related services from regional and global companies have driven us to continue expanding our infrastructure. The launch of the Sky Support Complex is a direct response to this growing need, as we remain committed to delivering high-quality facilities that support our partners and contribute to Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.