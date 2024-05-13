Mohammed Bin Rashid: Hails Emirates Group as Beacon of Excellence in Dubai's Economic Journey

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, commended the remarkable success of the Emirates Group as it released its Annual Report for the fiscal year 2023-2024. The report showcased the Group's stellar financial performance, marked by record profitability and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

The full text of the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on the occasion of the issuance of the annual report of the Emirates Group:

The Emirates Group Annual Report 2023-2024 Overview Emirates dnata Group Financial information Additional informationThe Emirates Group is a brilliant example of our nation’s ability to create value not just for itself but also the world.

From its modest beginnings in the global aviation industry, Emirates grew into an air transport and travel services powerhouse in a short period of time.

The Group’s global footprint today extends to 277 cities across continents, making Dubai one of the world’s most connected cities. Both Emirates and dnata have capitalised on Dubai’s strategic advantages to create successful business models capable of withstanding the most severe crises and challenges.

Their steadfast commitment to excellence continues to generate immense value for our country and the communities they serve across the world.

The success of the Group, which saw record profitability this year, cannot be measured just by its financial performance. Its success also mirrors its innovative spirit, dedication to excellence, and its focus on people, customers and the environment.

Together, these qualities have enabled Emirates and dnata to build a strong global reputation, earn stakeholders’ trust, and lay the groundwork for sustainable growth.

As Dubai continues to build on its remarkable success, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 launched last year has opened new avenues for the city’s growth as a major player on the global stage. With several strategic initiatives, we are on track to transforming Dubai into one of the world’s top three urban economies.

Supported by progressive policies, laws, and practices, and productive publicprivate partnerships, we aim to double the emirate’s GDP over the next decade.

The Emirates Group is playing a key role in realising the D33 agenda’s ambitious objectives. Its vast air transport capabilities are vital to expanding Dubai’s economic corridors, especially to new fast-growing economies in the global south, and doubling the emirate’s foreign trade by 2033.

I look forward to the Emirates Group’s continued contributions to the nation’s goals, as we seek to create opportunity and prosperity, enhance lives, and build a brighter future for generations to come.

