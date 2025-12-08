Mohammed bin Rashid Hosts African Titans to Strengthen Dubai-Africa Ties

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai met with a delegation of African business and philanthropic leaders visiting the UAE. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The delegation included Africa’s most influential private-sector and philanthropic figures from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Egypt, Sudan, and Zimbabwe. Representing key sectors including energy, digital infrastructure, logistics, agriculture and food systems, the delegates oversee companies and foundations that collectively drive national GDP, generate employment, and reinforce community resilience across the continent.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “The UAE and Dubai believe deeply in the power of partnership to accelerate progress. Our ties with Africa are rooted in deep historical, human and economic connections, and we view the continent as a key partner in shaping a more prosperous and stable future for our region and the world. The UAE’s innovation-driven development and Africa’s remarkable dynamism create strong synergies with far-reaching potential. By working closely with partners across the continent, we aim to advance innovation, strengthen energy and food security, expand opportunity, and build pathways for more resilient, inclusive and sustainable economies.”

The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; His Excellency Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA); and His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The meeting, which was held at the Address Creek Harbour Hotel in Dubai, saw discussions on prospects for expanding joint investments and developing new frameworks of cooperation in the fields of conventional and renewable energy, digital infrastructure, supply chains and transport, agriculture and food, in addition to strengthening the role of community and philanthropic initiatives in maximising the developmental impact of commercial investments.

His Excellency Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy and the host of the delegation, said: “This visit brings together leaders whose decisions shape economic and social outcomes across the continent. When business, government, and philanthropy work in alignment, we unlock solutions that strengthen resilience, expand opportunity, and support long-term prosperity. The UAE remains committed to working alongside partners across Africa to advance future-focused collaboration grounded in mutual respect and shared benefit.

The meeting comes amid exceptional momentum in UAE–Africa relations. The UAE has become one of Africa’s most active foreign state investors, deploying more than $110 billion between 2019 and 2023, including over $70 billion in renewable energy and green infrastructure. The UAE also launched the $1 billion ‘AI for Development’ initiative to finance and scale artificial intelligence projects across the continent, supporting the integration of advanced technologies in education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The delegation’s UAE programme includes high-level engagements aimed at deepening cooperation across key sectors. Delegates are also taking part in discussions with senior UAE officials, investment institutions and philanthropic organisations to explore regulatory enablers, long-term co-investment opportunities and new partnership models connecting the public, private and philanthropic sectors. These exchanges are set to inform future collaboration and strengthen the growing momentum in UAE–Africa relations.