MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-services

By WAM

Twenty-three health facilities in six emirates, including ten hospitals are providing the health card issuance and renewal services, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP.

"Emirati, GCC citizens and residents are entitled to get this service, which is also available via MoHAP e-services or typing centres," the ministry added.

The service provided by Health Registration Department, enables health cardholders to obtain medical services at any of MoHAP’s health facilities. "People of Determination are also entitled to obtain this service free of charge through health registration outlets in medical areas after attaching the necessary documents including a medical report issued and approved by a government hospital, a valid passport, ID and a residence permit," it went on to say.

The issuance of a health card is linked to a valid ID which may replace the health card, the Ministry noted, adding that the card validity for Emiratis and GCC citizens is four years and one-year renewable for non-citizens.

MoHAP explained that activating such services come as part of the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the country to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. "We are in the process of further promoting our electronic channels to have easy access to our services after the temporary closure of some of customer happiness centres," the Ministry concluded.

