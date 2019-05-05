Musanada: 50% of AED237 million Al Shamkha Internal Road Project Complete

By WAM

Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has announced that 50% of the works of the AED237 million internal road and infrastructure project at Al Shamkha area, which is being constructed over an area of 2.2 million square meters in collaboration with Abu Dhabi City Municipality, is now complete.

Planning to handover the project by November 2020, the company said that the project is located south to Al Falah area next to the Abu Dhabi – Al Ain (Sweihan - Al Hayer) E20 highway.

The project duration is 35 months according to the agreed plan. The project involves thr construction of internal roads and infrastructure to serve 739 plots, of which there are 657 residential, 7 commercial, 17 government and 58 utilities, community and recreative plots at Al Shamkha area in respect of Sectors SH30, SH31, SH32, SH33 and SH34 over an area of 226 acres. The scope includes all infrastructure works such as electricity, water, sanitation, street lighting, storm water, telecommunications, etc.

The company said it was fully compliant with eco-sustainability requirements in line with the highest international standards.