Over 9 million Dubai Taxi Corporation trips booked through Hala reflecting a 40% growth in 2022

Dubai Taxi Corporation has revealed that Hala Taxi service functioning via the Careem app, has experienced a remarkable 40% growth rate, with over 9 million trips booked in 2022. This rise is credited to the introduction of 1,300 new vehicles, raising the total number of Hala Taxis operating in Dubai to 4,700.

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) stated that DTC is committed to providing world-class and environmentally friendly transportation options to enhance customer satisfaction. It also seeks to expand the taxi fleet and deploy more hybrid vehicles in line with the Dubai Government's Vision 2050, which focuses on transitioning to eco-friendly systems and reducing carbon emissions. Currently, DTC has about 4,000 hybrid vehicles, accounting for nearly 75% of their total fleet of around 5,200 taxis.”

Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO of Hala, remarked: “We are immensely proud of the outstanding results achieved through our partnership with RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation, which underscores our dedication to leveraging transportation services in Dubai. Delivering reliable services to customers and users of DTC vehicles demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering top- quality services to the highest standards.”

Hala, a joint venture between RTA and Careem, contributes to a streamlined taxi booking process integrated between DTC's control centre and the Public Transport Agency's booking and despatch centre. It facilitates the process of hailing a taxi, and enables clients to know the estimated trip duration, track the route of the trip, avail of various payment methods via cash or credit card, earn Careem points, and share trip details.

Run through Careem app, Hala service enables customers to book Hala taxis and Hala Vans as well as Hala Junior's vehicles which are fitted with child seats to ensure a comfortable and safe journey.

