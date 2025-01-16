Parkin And ENOC Group Partner to Revolutionise Delivery of Essential Automotive Services Across Dubai

Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, and ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to revolutionise the provision of automotive services for consumers across Dubai.

Signed at the 10th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) by Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin and Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director of ENOC Retail, the agreement paves the way for seamless integration of essential mobile automotive services, leveraging both companies' strengths and digital platforms.

This strategic partnership will introduce a comprehensive suite of automotive service solutions at select Parkin locations, providing unparalleled customer convenience, enhanced by on-the-go essentials from ZOOM stores. ENOC Group will offer a range of car care and maintenance services, including car washing, mobile refuelling, engine oil changes, tyre checks, battery inspections and other essential maintenance services, conveniently provided at select Parkin locations.

The collaboration will integrate the companies' respective mobile applications and digital wallets, enabling customers to book automotive services through either platform. This integration will offer a unified and user-friendly digital experience, complete with booking management features, real-time status updates and secure in-app payment options.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

"This pioneering partnership with ENOC Group demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the lives of Dubai’s residents, while aligning with the government's vision for a smart and sustainable city. By bringing essential automotive services directly to our customers and streamlining the process through accessible, integrated technology, we are creating a more efficient and convenient car maintenance experience, saving valuable time and contributing to a smoother flow of traffic in Dubai."

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said:

“The partnership with Parkin significantly advances ENOC Group's strategy to drive innovation in Dubai’s dynamic mobility sector and leverages digital solutions to enhance the customer journey. Our integrated mobile platforms will create new opportunities for growth and empower customers with unprecedented convenience, streamlining access to a wide range of automotive services.”

As Dubai continues to advance its position as a global hub for innovation and smart living, this innovative collaboration underscores the city’s commitment to delivering forward-thinking lifestyle solutions while contributing to creating a more connected and digitally empowered community.

