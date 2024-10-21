Parkin and Saaed to Collaborate on Seamless Mobility Solutions

Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Saaed for Traffic Systems LLC (“Saaed”), the leading solutions provider for traffic safety, parking, inspection services and smart systems in the UAE.

Key Highlights

• Agreement brings together Dubai’s largest public parking provider and the leading traffic management and safety solutions operator in the UAE.

• MoU supports new business collaboration with highly complementary operations, technology, and expertise.

• Partnership unlocks new growth opportunities across sectors in the UAE.

Saaed provides innovative technology solutions to regulate road safety, manage traffic flow and resolve vehicle incidents. During major events and gatherings, the company provides parking, traffic, and crowd management services, ensuring mobility and security. Saaed employs advanced smart technologies including facial recognition, video analytics, biometrics, big data, and robotics.

With this MoU, Parkin and Saaed will collaborate on transport and mobility infrastructure projects across the public and private sectors in the UAE. The strategic partnership reflects Parkin and Saaed’s shared commitment and joint focus on enhancing parking and traffic operations, management, and regulation in the region, including at high-profile, international events.

In the presence of H.E. Brigadier Engineer Hussain Ahmed AlHarthi Saaed Chairman of the Board, the MoU was signed at GITEX in Dubai by Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin and Eng. Ibrahim Ramel, CEO of Saaed.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

“Parkin and Saaed have a shared vision to enable seamless mobility throughout the UAE and beyond. We will collaborate on critical projects that drive positive impacts for communities, businesses, and major events. By leveraging highly complementary assets, operations and expertise, this partnership will unlock new opportunities for our growth platform while supporting the social and economic development of the region. Our continued strategic progress reflects Parkin’s steadfast commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders and shaping the future of our industry.”

Eng. Ibrahim Ramel, CEO of Saaed, added:

“Operating at the centre of Dubai’s ambitious expansion plans, both Saaed and Parkin have a systemic role in the city’s transport ecosystem. Combining our market-leading capabilities will showcase our unrivalled experience, operational excellence, and technological know-how to prospective clients across the UAE. This visionary partnership supports our shared ambitions to develop world-class, innovative, and secure transport solutions, enabling greater connectivity that supports economic growth and population expansion.”

