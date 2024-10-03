Parkin and Skyports Partner to Shape the Future of Transport Infrastructure in Dubai

Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Skyports Infrastructure (“Skyports”), the leader in the development and operation of vertiport infrastructure for the advanced air mobility (“AAM”) industry.

Key Highlights

• Agreement brings together Dubai’s largest public parking provider and exclusive vertiport developer.

• MoU supports development of multi-modal, integrated, seamless transportation.

• Partnership unlocks new potential locations for air taxi take-off and landing infrastructure.

• Parkin will generate revenue by managing parking facilities at select Skyports vertiports.

AAM is a new transportation concept that uses electric take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to quickly and efficiently transport people and cargo. This sustainable air transport solution aims to reduce road congestion and improve urban mobility by offering a faster and greener way to travel. Vertiports are a critical ground infrastructure, from where air taxis take-off and land, passengers are processed and aircraft are recharged and maintained.

With this MoU, Parkin and Skyports will collaborate on the provision of parking facilities at applicable vertiport sites and explore opportunities to develop new air taxi infrastructure across Parkin’s network to support the expansion of air taxi services.

The agreement brings together Parkin’s extensive parking network and technological capabilities with Skyports’ expertise in the development and operation of integrated air taxi infrastructure. Access and parking at relevant vertiport sites will be facilitated by the implementation of Parkin’s market-leading capabilities in access control technologies, payment systems and enforcement, resulting in a seamless customer experience.

The strategic partnership reflects both Parkin and Skyports’ commitment to develop and implement new, multimodal transport technologies that will enable seamless mobility and greater connectivity for Dubai’s residents and visitors.

In the presence of Ahmed Bahrozyan, Chairman of Parkin, the MoU was signed by Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin and Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

“This ground-breaking partnership with Skyports is testament to Parkin’s market-leading capabilities, proven innovation track record and commitment to delivering on our growth strategy. As the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, Parkin has a systemic role in enabling mobility to support the expansion plans of the Emirate.

Utilising our extensive parking network, the implementation of Skyports’ vertiport infrastructure represents a significant opportunity to expand the capabilities of our platform. With a shared focus on multimodal transport technologies, this collaboration will enhance connectivity for both residents and visitors across our city, while at the same time supporting Dubai’s green mobility ambitions.”

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure, added:

“As the exclusive provider of vertiport infrastructure in Dubai, our partnership with Parkin brings together two companies with highly complementary assets and operations. Access to Parkin’s comprehensive footprint will unlock opportunities to develop our vertiport infrastructure throughout the city, accelerating the adoption of integrated, multimodal transport solutions. Our joint commitment to developing new, sustainable technology solutions will facilitate an enhanced passenger experience and support adoption of air taxi services.”

With a shared vision to drive increased adoption of electric and autonomous transportation, the partnership supports the objectives of Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy and Smart Autonomous Mobility Strategy 2030. Under the terms of an exclusive 49-year agreement, the RTA has granted Parkin the exclusive rights to operate and manage paid public parking services across Dubai. This long-term partnership supports the shared goal of developing a safe, efficient, and high-quality mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

