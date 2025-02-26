Parkin and UITP Partner to Advance Parking Solutions Globally

Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, and UITP, the International Association of Public Transport, the worldwide champion of sustainable urban mobility, today announced a partnership to improve parking management in urban areas.

The collaboration will drive innovative parking solutions, reduce congestion, lower emissions, and seamlessly integrate emerging mobility technologies. By leveraging innovation and industry expertise, the initiative will establish new standards for intelligent, sustainable, and user-centric parking systems that will support in shaping the modern cities.

At the core of this partnership is the establishment of the UITP Global Parking Management Working Group, chaired by Parkin’s CEO. This initiative will bring together global leaders in urban planning, mobility solution providers, public transport operators and transit authorities to develop forward-thinking strategies. The group will focus on defining best practices in key areas such as policy development, strategic planning, operational efficiency, and the integration of next-generation parking and mobility technologies.

The partnership will leverage UITP’s global network to drive the widespread adoption of best practices. By combining expertise and innovation, Parkin and UITP are setting a new standard for smarter, more sustainable, and user-friendly parking solutions.

The working group will focus on developing actionable strategies to enhance parking management in urban areas, technology integration, sustainable practices, and policy frameworks that improve overall urban mobility. By advancing solutions in parking management, dynamic pricing models, and green infrastructure, the group aims to create smarter, more efficient parking ecosystems. These innovations will be documented in comprehensive strategic reports, serving as a cornerstone for shaping progressive urban mobility strategies and future cities.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: "This partnership with UITP is an exciting opportunity to showcase Dubai and the UAE’s advanced infrastructure. By working together, we can tailor smart parking solutions to our region’s needs while supporting the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. We believe this collaboration will set a new global benchmark for parking management."

Mr. Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary General of UITP, said: “Engaging a broad range of stakeholders - including government agencies, transport authorities, urban planners, technology providers, and sustainable mobility advocates - the partnership will leverage UITP’s global network to drive the widespread adoption of best practices. By advancing our collective vision, we can further enhance the work of the Shared Mobility Division within UITP which brings together a diverse group of stakeholders committed to growing expertise and innovation into the future. Together, Parkin and UITP are setting a new standard for smarter, more sustainable, and user-friendly parking solutions.”

