Personal Protective Equipment vending machines installed at Dubai airport

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai International (DXB) has made it convenient for travellers to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) on the go with the installation of two PPE vending machines at the airport.

Located in the departure areas of DXB’s Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, the vending machines dispense PPE kits containing a mask and a pair of gloves, and also offers two varieties of sanitisers.

More products are expected to be added in the coming days, including European-made and certified reusable face masks.

In addition to cargo and repatriation flights, which continued throughout the Covid-19 related suspension of operations since March 24, DXB is handling a number of scheduled passenger flights from Terminal 3 to select destinations from May 21.

