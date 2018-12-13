Preparations finalised for launch of Tilal Swaihan Camp in Al Ain

By WAM

The organising committee of Tilal Swaihan Camp, Al Ain, has announced that preparations for the launch of its operations on Friday, 14th December 2018, are complete.

Tilal Swaihan is the newest safari tourism destination in Abu Dhabi, with its desert racing cars, bicycles and recreational camps all set to woo residents and visitors. Located approximately 70 kms from Al Ain city, this campsite features a combination of sand dunes and hills with state-of-the-art racetracks, mobile food trucks, and dedicated areas for children among others, perfectly integrating modern tourism infrastructure with the local culture and environment conservation goals.

The site also has facilities like a souq selling souvenirs and traditional handicraft items, a shop dedicated to camping supplies, an exclusive area for traditional and modern games, trailer-equipped yards, extensive parking space and a sandy racecourse for ATV.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC and president of the organizing committee of Tilal Swaihan Camp, said: "Tilal Swaihan is unique for blending local resources and the rich culture of the area with best international tourism amenities and world-class facilities for sand sports and cultural events. The first edition of the festival will provide an unforgettable experience to visitors, through the activities and events accompanying it."

Al Dhaheri said that the launch of this festival within the Tilal Swaihan project is part of mutual efforts of the involved entities to drive the tourism and leisure sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The project is a practical application of the vision of the wise leadership to implement strategies and programs that meet the needs of citizens and residents and exceed their expectations, while preserving the culture and heritage of the area.

He added: "The project is expected to contribute to the preservation of the local environment and enhance the tourism assets of the area, in accordance with special conditions and standards to be adhered to by visitors. These conditions will prevent damage to the environment and contribute to order within the camps."

Al Dhaheri thanked all the private and public sector entities that contributed to the success this project and all its accompanying activities and events, working alongside the organizing committee to ensure its success and compatibility with Abu Dhabi’s global reputation.

Salem Rashed Al Ketbi, Executive Director of the Northern Sector, Al Ain Municipality, said: "The Tilal Swaihan project is an important initiative by the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, and falls in line with its focus on serving the citizens and residents of the country. The camp will offer a range of services and amenities designed to meet the highest international standards, so that it can promote itself as a ‘complete’ destination that meets the leisure and recreational needs of the community, while engaging adventure enthusiasts and encouraging domestic tourism, for the larger development goals of the region."

He added: "This project is one of the most prestigious in Al Ain city and will target residents, citizens and tourists alike. Tilal Swaihan is expected to become one of the emirate's most exciting leisure destinations. The event area will feature a heritage village and a theater, a souq, shops for camping supplies, a special area for children including a range of traditional and modern games, a variety of restaurants and cafes, an area for food truck and parking spaces."

On his part, Saeed Al Marzouqi, Member of the Organizing Committee and CEO of Top Speed, said: "The Tilal Swaihan Festival will provide a unique and exciting experience for sandy car racing enthusiasts and professionals with the right timing and atmosphere within qualified spaces and infrastructure for such races. The races will be held in three rounds. The first round will begin on 14th December and the second round on 1st February 2019. The third round will be held on 1st March 2019 and there will be several exciting prizes for winners from different categories."

Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, explained that the Tilal Swaihan recreation camp will encourage visitors to adopt a healthy lifestyle through cycling, with a track length of about 2 km. He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, as part of its efforts to promote cycling among members of society, will provide bicycles to visitors at nominal rates.

The festival will run from the mid of December 2018 to the end of April 2019 and will take place on an area of 11.8 square kilometers. This is the first phase of the project and will be followed by other phases beginning next year. Strategic partnerships will be created, an infrastructure and services provided, in addition to many different activities.

In addition to Al Ain Municipality, a number of government and private institutions such as Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Culture and Tourism, ADNOC Distribution Company, Tadweer the Center of Waste Management – Abu Dhabi Health Authority and Al Ain Distribution Company are participating in the project.