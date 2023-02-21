Raytheon Emirates to Coproduce Coyote® Counter-UAS Interceptor in the UAE

By Emirates247

Today at IDEX, Raytheon Emirates and Tawazun Council announced details of a plan to locally manufacture key elements of the Coyote Counter-UAS interceptor in the UAE with the help of several local defense industry partners.

Coyote is an advanced and highly capable counter-UAS interceptor that has proven itself effective at defeating a range of drone threats. Designed to intercept hostile Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Coyote provides security and protection for personnel, critical infrastructure, and military assets.

Raytheon Emirates will collaborate with several UAE defense industry partners to manufacture components of the Coyote interceptor locally. In total, five MoU’s to explore parts manufacturing and sub-assemblies were signed between Raytheon Emirates and EPI, HALCON, LAHAB DEFENCE SYSTEMS, Rockford Xellerix, and Milectria on the first day of IDEX.

Raytheon Emirates will also establish a capability at Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) to assemble and test the Coyote, further demonstrating Raytheon’s commitment to expand their participation within the UAE industrial ecosystem.

"At Tawazun Council, we believe in the strength of the local defense industry and its potential for growth,” said H.E Tareq Al Hosani, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council. “This announcement by Raytheon Emirates, to coproduce the Coyote interceptor in the UAE, will not only reinforce the country's position as a leader in the defense sector, but also create new opportunities for local businesses.”

"Raytheon Emirates is proud to have worked alongside Tawazun to bring coproduction of the Coyote interceptor to the UAE,” said Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates. “We know from our nearly 40-year relationship with the UAE, that this country has the talent, infrastructure, and government support to make an undertaking like this possible. This coproduction of Coyote, a critical defense capability for countries that face an evolving drone threat, will simultaneously grow the local defense ecosystem while also enhancing ‘Raytheon Technologies’ global supply chain."

Raytheon Emirates is committed to continue developing the UAE's defense industry in areas of advanced technology - such as the Coyote interceptor.

