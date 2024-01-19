RTA adds Salik toll gate on Business Bay Crossing, operations to start in November 2024

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today announced the introduction of a new toll gate (Salik) at the Business Bay Crossing. The move is aligned with the RTA’s comprehensive strategic plan to develop and integrate road networks, public transport routes and services and enhance technical road and transport systems. The initiative also reflects the RTA’s commitment to implementing policies aimed at encouraging public transport usage and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

The RTA also announced the installation of the Al Safa South Toll Gate on Sheikh Zayed Road, between Al Meydan and Umm Al Sheif Streets, for operational and organisational purposes. A single tariff will be required when crossing between the two Safa Gates (north and south) within a one-hour window.

These measures are part of the RTA’s efforts to streamline traffic flows on Dubai's roads by rerouting traffic to alternative traffic corridors such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai - Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor Road , and Al Manama Street. They also encourage the use of alternative Creek crossings such as the Infinity Bridge and Al Shindagha Tunnel, besides encouraging residents and visitors to opt for less crowded traffic routes.

As per RTA’s plan, the two gates are set to be fully operational by November 2024, in concurrence with the completion of the Al Khail Road Improvement Project. The project encompasses the construction of five intersections and braided ramps along with the introduction of rapid traffic solutions at two key points along Al Khail Road. It also includes enhancing the surface intersections of First Al Khail Road with Al Meydan and Al Zumurrud Streets.

Transport policies

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “Toll gates are part of transport policies aimed to support roads infrastructure and public transport projects by distributing traffic across the entire road network, thus achieving optimal use of those roads. The traffic toll policies also encourage the public to shift towards mass transport means such as the metro, buses, marine transport, and soft mobility options.

“The existing toll gates contributed to reducing the total travel time in Dubai by 6 million hours annually, decreasing traffic volumes on the Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud bridges by 26%, reducing travel times on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Ittihad Street by 24%, and increasing the number of mass transit users by 9 million riders per annum,” added Al Tayer.

Traffic Benefits

“International consultants' studies and proposals have concluded the need to install a toll gate at the Business Bay Crossing as well as Al Safa South Toll Gate as an operational gate such that a single tariff is required when crossings between the two Al Safa Gates (north and south) within one hour. This measure is intended to maintain traffic service levels, accommodate traffic volumes, and control congestion on the road network and at intersections,” noted Al Tayer.

“The Business Bay Crossing Gate contributes to rerouting traffic from Jebel Ali towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Emirates Roads. This diversion reduces traffic on Al Khail Road by 15% to 2,053 vehicles per hour. It also reduced the traffic on Al Rebat Street by 16% to 1,218 vehicles per hour. It will also decrease the traffic volume on Financial Centre Street by about 5% and cut down the total travel time on the congested section of Al Khail Road between Al Rebat Street and Ras Al Khor Road by about 20,000 hours daily in both directions.

“Installing the operational Al Safa South Gate reduces the traffic turning right from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street by 15%. It also cuts down the traffic flow from Al Meydan and Al Safa Streets to Sheikh Zayed Road by 42% to 1,070 vehicles per hour. It also helps decrease the traffic volume on Sheikh Zayed Road between Financial Centre and Latifa Bint Hamdan Streets by 4% and optimise the use of the First Al Khail and Al Asayel Roads by up to 4%,” added Al Tayer.

Advanced Infrastructure

“RTA has completed a wide range of mega projects totalling over AED146 billion in value. These projects are highlighted by the Dubai Metro, the world's longest driverless metro network extending 90 km, which has transported over two billion riders from the start of operation on 9/9/2009 up to the end of last year.

“Projects also included constructing the 11 km-long Dubai Tram, extending the bus routes from 2,095 km to 3,967 km (in both directions) from 2006 to 2023, and deploying a modern fleet of public buses comprising 1,400 buses compatible with the European specifications for low carbon emissions "Euro 6". RTA is also operating an integrated marine transport network including traditional abras,

Dubai Ferry, and water taxis. It has also developed an extensive network of roads and bridges reflected in extending the total length of the network from 8,715 lane-kilometres in 2006 to 18,886 lane-kilometres in 2023. Last year witnessed the opening of several vital road projects, including Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Street, Ras Al Khor Road as part of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project, and the Falcon Interchange as part of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, besides completing the construction of internal road networks in multiple residential areas,” commented Al Tayer.

“The number of lanes on Dubai Creek crossings increased from 19 lanes in 2006 to 54 lanes in 2023, contributing to the increased capacity of Dubai Creek crossings from 36,000 vehicles per hour in both directions in 2006 to 108,000 vehicles per hour in 2023. The number of bridges and tunnels increased from 129 in 2006 to 1070 by the end of last year. Additionally, the number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels more than quadrupled, rising from 26 in 2006 to 122 during the same period, including bridges and tunnels for the Dubai Metro and Tram.

“The length of dedicated cycling tracks increased from 9 km in 2006 to 544 km in 2023 and is expected to rise to 1000 km by 2030. Coastal areas such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, and Marina will be connected with external tracks in the Al Qudra, Saih Al Salam, and Nad Al Sheba, passing through communities such as Al Barsha, Dubai Hills, and Nad Al Sheba,” added Al Tayer.

Projects Under Construction

“This year, the contract for the Dubai Metro Blue Line project will be awarded. The Line will span a total length of 30 km, with 15.5 km running underground and 14.5 km above ground. It connects 14 stations, among which three are interchange stations,” explained Al Tayer.

“RTA is set to complete the construction of several vital road projects. Key among these are Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, Garn Al Sabkha - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project, Hessa Street Improvement Project and Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project.

Construction will commence on bridges linking Dubai Islands from Bur Dubai and those leading to Dubai Harbour, along with internal road projects in various residential areas. RTA also plans to remain in touch with future transportation and road trends, such as the development of soft and shared mobility means, promotion of sustainable transport modes, digital transformation, Industy 4.0, and self-driving transport for both passengers and cargo among other initiatives.

Facts & Figures

- RTA executed a comprehensive array of projects in roads, transport, and control centres, with a total value exceeding AED146 billion.

- The use of public transport modes, taxis, and shared transport means increased from 6% in 2006 to 20.61% in 2022.

- Public transport and taxi users escalated from 220 million passengers in 2006 to 621 million in 2022.

- The total length of road network expanded from 8,715 lane-kilometres in 2006 to 18,886 lane-kilometres in 2023.

- The number of lanes at Dubai Creek crossings increased from 19 lanes in 2006 to 54 lanes in 2023.

- The capacity of the Dubai Creek Crossings grew from 36,000 vehicles per hour in both directions in 2006 to 108,000 vehicles per hour by 2023.

- The number of bridges and tunnels rose from 129 in 2006 to 1,070 in 2023.

- The number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels has more than quadrupled, going from 26 in 2006 to 122 in 2023.

- The cycling track network extended from 9 km in 2006 to 544 km in 2023, with plans to reach 1,000 km by 2030.

Key Policies and Completed Mass Transport Projects

- Dubai Metro: The world’s longest driverless metro network, stretching 90 km, serves as the backbone of public transport in Dubai. Consisting of the Red and Green lines, this network features 53 stations and operates a fleet of 129 trains. Since its launch in September 2009, Dubai Metro has surpassed two billion passengers, setting a new milestone. It is renowned for achieving top international safety standards and operational efficiency, maintaining a remarkable 99.7% punctuality rate.

- Dubai Tram: Spanning approximately 11 km, the tram system comprises 11 stations and operates 11 trams.

- Public Transport Buses: From 2006 to 2023, the bus route network has expanded from 2,095 km to 3,967 km (both directions). The public transport boasts a fleet consisting of 1,400 buses that meet the European low carbon emission standards "Euro 6".

- Integrated Marine Transport System: It includes traditional abras, Dubai Ferry and water taxis.

- Salik: Since 01 July 2007, RTA has been managing the Salik traffic toll system. The tolls have remained moderately priced and unchanged since the system's implementation.

Key Road Projects Completed

- Business Bay Crossing, which features 13 lanes, was the first major project completed by RTA, opening in 2007.

- Al Garhoud Bridge is a 14-lane bridge standing 15 metres high.

- The Infinity Bridge, stands out for its design, with a 42-metre-high arch symbolising the infinity sign. It spans 295 metres, comprises 12 lanes, and includes a 3-metre-wide cycling track.

- Expansion of Al Maktoum Bridge, increasing its capacity to 11 lanes.

- Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, which involved developing 15 intersections over a 13-km stretch, costing AED 5.3 billion.

- Al Khawaneej Corridor Improvement Project, which included four intersections on Al Khawaneej Road, notably featuring a 680-metre-long tunnel with three lanes in each direction and a 201-metre bridge over Emirates Road towards Al Awir.

- Tripoli Corridor Project, spanning 12 km, was implemented to connect Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Emirates Roads, accommodating 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

- Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project, which encompassed six major intersections, with bridges and slopes totalling 11,500 metres, expanding the road from three to six lanes over 17 km. The bridges' capacity is over 36,000 vehicles per hour, while the road handles 24,000 vehicles per hour in each direction.

- Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project, which was developed by constructing bridges stretching 2 km and expanding Ras Al Khor Street from four to six lanes in each direction over 8 km, increasing the capacity from 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour.

- Roads and Bridges Leading to Expo Site, which included construction of roads spanning 138 lane-kilometres, improvement of 9 intersections with 64 bridges over 13 km, and five tunnels stretching 450 metres.

- The First Interchange on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai's largest interchange features bridges extending over 3 km.

- Arabian Ranches Intersection, which features bridges measuring 2.4 km in length.

- Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Widening Project, which involved expanding from three to six lanes in each direction, supporting an estimated 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

- Emirates Road Widening Project, spanning 72 km, the road was expanded to accommodate six lanes in each direction.

