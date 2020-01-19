RTA completes phase 1 of retrofitting its facilities, services for People of Determination

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has accomplished the initial phase of bringing its premises and facilities in conformity with the Dubai Universal Design Code for People of Determination.

The step is in line with “My Community... A City for Everyone" initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, calling for transforming Dubai into a people of determination-friendly city by 2020.

“Phase I of the project, which started in October 2019, had just been completed. It covered RTA’s Head Office as well as Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha and Al Awir. It also included bus stations at Hatta, Jebel Ali, Al Qusais, Karama, Deira City Centre, and Mall of the Emirates in addition to multi-level parking terminals at Al Ghubaiba, Naif, Rigga, Old Sabkha, and New Sabkha,” said Abdul Redha Abu Al-Hasan, Head of People of Determination-Friendly Committee, RTA.

“RTA provided Braille signage in addition to toilets and counters adapted for people with mobility challenges. It also provided audio enhancements involving the use of microphones at the reception desks to communicate with people with hearing impairments and docking stations for charging electric wheelchairs at bus stations of Jebel Ali, Deira, Hatta and Al-Qusais to serve the people of determination.

“RTA is determined to make all facilities and premises compatible with Dubai Code to meet the various needs of people of determination. According to statistics from the Ministry of Community Development, there are 4996 people of determination in Dubai comprising 3344 men and 1652 women,” noted Abu Al-Hasan.

“The project will also foster a friendly environment to 28 people of determination employed by RTA. Moreover, it will boost tourism by providing services that ease the mobility of tourists who fall in people of determination category

“Upon the completion of Phase II by the end of 2020, RTA will be looking to play an active and positive role in nurturing an environment compatible with the needs of people of determination and making them happier with our services. RTA is also providing virtual assistants in the delivery of services through its website and smart apps to keep pace with the directives of leaders to make Dubai a friendly city for people of determination,” concluded Abu Al-Hasan.

