RTA Dubai Grants Naming Rights for "Mashreq Metro Station" to "Insurance Souq" for 10 Years

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the naming rights for Mashreq Metro Station to Insurance Souq, one of the largest insurance platforms in the UAE. The station will be completely rebranded as "Insurance Souq Metro Station" for a period of 10 years. Located on the Red Line of the Dubai Metro network, the station holds a strategic position on Sheikh Zayed Road, serving numerous commuters from nearby commercial and residential buildings as well as surrounding neighborhoods.

On this occasion, Abdul Mohsin Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA, stated: "The Authority is always keen on establishing successful partnerships with the private sector, which plays a vital role in stimulating economic growth. This collaboration with Insurance Souq is a prime example of a successful partnership between the public and private sectors, contributing to leveraging RTA's projects and initiatives, creating job opportunities in various fields, and paving the way for the private sector to support the government’s direction in this regard."

Kalbat added: "Dubai is an ideal platform for leading companies and entrepreneurs who seek to promote their brands. Dubai Metro stations offer a unique and advanced advertising front for institutions and investors in the UAE and the region. They provide an opportunity to market their products, services, and solutions across various economic and commercial sectors. The stations also meet the aspirations of those looking to enhance global competitiveness and expand their business in Dubai and the UAE, while reaching international markets."

Avinash Babur, Founder and CEO of Insurance Souq, expressed his deep appreciation for being granted the naming rights to one of Dubai's metro stations. He highlighted that having one of Dubai’s prominent stations named after Insurance Souq marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. Babur reaffirmed their commitment to serving and protecting the Emirati community, noting the similarity between the metro’s role in connecting people across Dubai and the company's mission of connecting customers with suitable insurance solutions, making their lives safer and easier. He also expressed his excitement for the positive impact this partnership will have on Dubai's residents and visitors.

From September to November 2024, RTA will be updating the station's name on external and directional signs, both inside and outside the station, as well as in smart systems, electronic platforms, and the Authority’s public transport apps. Additionally, the audio announcements on metro trains, before and upon arrival at the station, will be updated.

The RTA is alerting metro users to the upcoming name change through the aforementioned channels. During the transition period, metro passengers can seek assistance or clarification from RTA staff at the stations if needed.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.