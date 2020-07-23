RTA entitles car rental companies to add digital platforms, smart apps activity

By WAM

Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has entitled car rental firms in Dubai to add the use of digital platforms and smart application activity to their business.

The step aims to empower those companies to expand the scope of their services in line with Dubai Government’s drive to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

"The addition of this activity applies to entities licensed by RTA to practice car-rental services in Dubai. It entitles them to practice car-rental through digital platforms and smart apps. The activity is exclusive to vehicles registered with companies licensed for vehicle rental activity only. The scope of this activity covers streamlining the booking, online payment, inquiries and support services to customers," said Sultan Al Marzouqi, Director of Commercial Transportation Activities, RTA’s Licensing Agency.

"Companies interested in practicing this activity must obtain necessary permits from the concerned government department in the emirate. In the event of any change in the commercial license, the company must seek necessary approvals from the RTA’s Licensing Agency. Moreover, they have to fulfil the security and safety requirements stipulated by the concerned parties in Dubai. They should also comply with additional requirements that might be issued by the Licensing Agency in future," explained Al Marzouqi.

"The company must also comply with RTA’s regulations and instructions, and cooperate with RTA’s authorised personnel. It must provide the Licensing agency with all information and documents it may require, and link with the systems specified by RTA, or the concerned bodies, depending on the nature of the activity," he added.

RTA is always keen to use the latest technologies and seeks to play a leading role in this regard, not only locally, but also worldwide. It is also committed to avail every opportunity to all members of Dubai’s business community, and help them to benefit from the 4th Industrial Revolution deliverables available via electronic channels, smart apps, and others.

