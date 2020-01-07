RTA invites business community to submit proposals for ‘Union 71’ and Deira Plaza projects

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) called upon the business community locally, regionally and internationally to submit proposals for the development of a multi usage Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project above the Union Metro Station based on public-private partnership (PPP).

The Union Metro Station is one of Dubai Metro’s busiest interchange stations in Deira area connecting the Red and Green metro lines. This call goes with the UAE leadership's vision to promote PPP to ensure the highest quality of life for Dubai residents.

“The idea of this project, which is aptly named ‘Union 71,’ is based on a mix of commercial, residential and retail units. It will be located exactly above the Dubai metro underground station,” said Ibrahim Al-Haddad, Director of Commercial & Development at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector.

“The location is suitable for TOD as the metro, bus and marine stations are in close vicinity. Accordingly, it will serve the purpose of encouraging and easing the mobility of various community members,” he added.

“The TOD project at the Union Square will be undertaken by RTA and a private developer selected through a process of a public tender after the assessment of proposals submitted in accordance with the applicable contractual procedures. The private developer can mix the operational and commercial experience to accurately define the concept along with the development aspects in accordance with RTA’s vision for the site. The promotional campaign of the project has already started,” explained Al Haddad.

“Private firms in the UAE, the region and the world are invited to submit offers that should also include the development of another project called ‘Deira Plaza’, which is to be developed as Rooftop Entertainment Plaza/Café with Car Park. The two projects are just half a kilometre away from each other, forming a synergy for development,” he added.