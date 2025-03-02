RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key developments across the emirate

The agreement covers Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Production City, Business Bay, Palm Jumeirah and International City (Phase 3)

Ahmed bin Saeed: Dubai Holding reaffirms its commitment to developing world-class communities and infrastructure that enhance connectivity and mobility

Mattar Al Tayer: The agreement will expand internal roads and access points, reducing travel time by 30% to 70%

Amit Kaushal: Dubai Holding is dedicated to delivering integrated, future-ready developments that cater to evolving businesses and community needs

In line with the leadership's directives to enhance Dubai’s road and transport network, support urban expansion, and improve mobility, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding, witnessed the signing of a contribution and traffic solutions implementation agreement worth AED6 billion between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company and a leader in large-scale development projects.

The agreement contributes to enhancing infrastructure across key development communities and projects throughout the emirate, including Dubai Islands, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Palm Gateway, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Park, Arjan, Majan, Liwan (Phase 1), Nad Al Hamar, Villanova, and Serena. As part of the agreement, bridges and roads will be developed to improve access points for five key Dubai Holding developments: Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Production City, Business Bay, Palm Jumeirah, and International City (Phase 3).

His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, was present as the agreement was signed by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA; and Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

As per the agreement, four additional access points will be developed for Jumeirah Village Circle, featuring grade-separated interchanges designed to double the capacity of the area’s entry and exit points. These enhancements are projected to reduce travel time on internal roads and access points by 70%, while also improving traffic safety and ensuring seamless traffic flow at intersections. Additionally, new bridges will be constructed to improve access to Dubai Production City from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, reducing travel time on entry and exit points, as well as improving traffic flow on internal roads by 50%.

The agreement provides for surface improvements at intersections leading to Business Bay from Sheikh Zayed Road as well as the construction of a pedestrian bridge at the Business Bay intersection with First Al Khail Road to enhance pedestrian safety and optimise traffic flow. Additionally, upgrades to internal roads in the Towers Area will help reduce travel time by 30% across entry and exit points and internal routes.

The agreement also includes the construction of additional acceleration and deceleration lanes along Palm Jumeirah, spanning six locations to optimise traffic flow. Additionally, two pedestrian bridges will be built to replace at-grade crossings, enhancing mobility and ensuring pedestrian safety while reducing travel time within Palm Jumeirah by 40%.

Strategic partnership

The agreement covers the expansion of the road marking the entrance into International City (Phase 3) from Manama Street by adding a new lane, widening internal roads, and upgrading surface intersections with traffic signals to streamline traffic flow and enhance road safety. These improvements are expected to reduce travel time from 15 minutes to just five minutes.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Holding, said: “This strategic partnership with RTA reflects our shared vision of a city that is not only innovative but also seamlessly accessible. Through projects like these, Dubai Holding reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of the emirate by developing world-class communities and infrastructure that enhance connectivity, mobility, and quality of life for all who call Dubai home. Together with RTA, we are reinforcing the position of Dubai as a leading global hub in urban innovation.”

Seamless traffic flow

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, expressed his pleasure in signing the agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access points for the group’s key development areas. He stated: “This agreement will enhance the capacity of internal roads and access points, leading to reduced travel times, improved connectivity for residents and visitors, and greater road safety for all users.

“RTA remains dedicated to fostering strategic partnerships with real estate developers to ensure the road infrastructure in development areas can effectively accommodate traffic demand, enhancing seamless mobility for residents and visitors. The projects under this agreement will reduce travel time and increase the capacity of entry and exit points by 30% to 70%.”

Serving the needs of residents

Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, said: “This agreement underscores our support for RTA and its efforts to enhance connectivity and accessibility across the city, particularly in some of Dubai’s most dynamic destinations. At Dubai Holding, we are dedicated to delivering integrated, future-ready developments that meet the evolving needs of businesses and communities. These road enhancements will not only reduce travel times and improve road capacity but also elevate the overall experience of our communities, reinforcing Dubai Holding’s commitment to shaping a more connected and sustainable Dubai – for the good of tomorrow.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.