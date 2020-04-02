By Dubai Media Office

RTA teams up with online shopping platforms to speed up delivery of orders

Online orders to be delivered through Dubai Taxi vehicles and franchised taxis



Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it has teamed up with Dubai-based companies that have online shopping platforms to deliver orders to the public through Dubai Taxi vehicles and franchised taxis. The initiative responds to the growing demand from UAE consumers for online shopping during the current period.



RTA said Union Coop Society and Emirates Post are among the first entities it has partnered with to offer this service. The initiative is in line with RTA’s efforts to reduce the pressure on delivery services offered by online shopping platforms and ensures the public are able to receive their orders on time.



RTA further said it has taken all precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and drivers through contactless collection and delivery of orders.



The service is aligned with the UAE leadership’s directives to people to stay at home, practice social distancing and follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19). RTA is seeking to broaden the scope of the initiative to cover all online shopping companies.



The Authority said the initiative reflects its drive to encourage the use of digital platforms and help improve the quality of life of the city’s residents.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.