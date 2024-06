RTA unveils 'nol Travel’ card with multiple benefits and exclusive discounts

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the 'nol Travel' discount card initiative, which provides users with various benefits related to public transport and taxi fare payments as well as parking fees in the Emirate. Users can also take advantage of 100 exclusive promotional offers, such as discounts at hotels, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, adventure activities, and other exciting opportunities.

The announcement was made during an event held on Monday, 10 June 2024, at Skyview Hotel Dubai to introduce the new ‘nol Travel’ discount card to users, in collaboration with MDX Solutions Middle East. The package will be available at multiple outlets such as Zoom, Al Ansari Exchange, Euro Car at the airport, and Rayna Tours offices.

The CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at RTA, Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, said the 'nol Travel' card is an incentive package for various public transport users, including residents, tourists, and visitors to the UAE, especially Dubai. The number of visitors in 2023 exceeded 20 million worldwide." he added.

Al Mudharreb added that RTA aims to delight the public through this initiative by offering products customized to customer needs. The 'nol Travel' card offers users integrated public transport services and access to tourist facilities through a single card. The nol brand is a strong payment method in Dubai, with more than 5 million users and 3 million daily transactions," he commented.

"He explained that the new 'nol Travel' card complements the existing nol card's benefits. These benefits include payment for public transport and taxi fares, parking fees, and purchases at retail outlets. Buyers of the 'nol Travel' card will receive a regular nol card, which is ideal for residents, visitors, and tourists. This card enables them to ride the Dubai metro, tram, public buses, and marine transport. Additionally, they will enjoy a wide range of discounts with 100 exclusive promotions worth more than AED 70,000 across various tourist facilities, hotels, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, adventures, and more in Dubai," Al Mudharreb added.

He emphasized that the package includes 100 promotions covering 50 brands across 65 outlets. Discounts are offered from various places, including Rayna Tours, Emaar At the Top, Nakheel The View at the Palm Jumeirah, Bab Al Qasr Hotel restaurants, Swiss Hotel restaurants, Dubai Ladies Club, Health First Pharmacies, G-Shock Watches, Sharaf Retail, and many others. These discounts range from 10% to 50% for AED 200.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.