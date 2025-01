Dubai’s SALIK has announced the implementation of a flexible toll tariff system across all its gates, effective January 31, 2025, as part of its strategy to enhance traffic flow in the emirate. The new system will exclude the holy month of Ramadan.

Key Details of the Flexible Tariff System:

Free Periods: Toll charges will be waived daily from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM .

Toll charges will be waived daily from . Peak Hours (Weekdays): Morning: AED 6 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM . Evening: AED 6 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM .

Non-Peak Hours (Weekdays): AED 4 from: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM . 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM .

AED 4 from: Sundays: A flat rate of AED 4 applies throughout the day, with free toll charges from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM. This excludes holidays, events, and special occasions.

This initiative aims to optimize traffic management and ensure smoother vehicular movement across Dubai.

