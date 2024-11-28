Salik collaborates with Parkonic, the largest private parking operator in the UAE, and expands geographically for the first time beyond the Emirate of Dubai

Salik Company PJSC (“Salik” or the “Company”), Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, announces it has partnered with Parkonic, the UAE’s largest private sector parking operator, known for its cutting-edge AI-powered free-flow parking systems. The collaboration aims to enhance parking payment experiences across the UAE by integrating Salik’s advanced eWallet system. The partnership is based on a five-year contract, during which Parkonic will integrate Salik’s eWallet into the 107 locations it operates and any other future locations it may operate in the UAE. The agreement also marks the first time Salik has expanded its service offering outside of the Emirate of Dubai.



Under the terms of the agreement, Parkonic will promote Salik as the preferred payment channel for its customers at all current and future locations, utilizing Salik’s capability of providing a seamless and convenient payment option for paid parking. For providing the eWallet services, Parkonic will pay Salik a percentage of their share of parking revenue generated through the Salik eWallet. The solution is expected to be available for Parkonic’s c.135,000 parking spaces during the first quarter of 2025.



Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said: “Our strategic partnership with Parkonic will facilitate advanced parking payment solutions across approximately 135,000 spaces and 107 locations in the UAE, and marks the first time Salik has expanded beyond the Emirate of Dubai.

Not only will this bolster the UAE’s smart city infrastructure, enabling easy, secure and quick access to parking services across the country, but it further accelerates the growth of Salik’s ancillary revenues, a key component of our corporate strategy, with seamless parking solutions an important step in leveraging our unique technology platform beyond the core tolling business. This partnership further demonstrates Salik’s commitment to continue building on the success of its parking payment solutions as a key driver of ancillary revenue growth”



Imad Alameddine, Chief Executive Officer of Parkonic, commented: “Both Parkonic and Salik share a commitment to innovation and excellence, and this partnership is a testament to our vision for a smarter, more connected UAE. By aligning our technologies and expertise, we are setting a new benchmark for convenience, efficiency, and sustainability in the region.

This collaboration is not just about creating better mobility solutions—it’s about empowering communities, enhancing urban living, and taking a part in the UAE’s ambition to become a global leader in smart city initiatives. This partnership is a shining example of how collaboration between industry leaders can drive innovation and shape the cities of tomorrow. Parkonic’s plans to enhance AI and integrate block chain highlight its commitment to transforming urban mobility. By leveraging these technologies, it is solving today’s parking issues while paving the way for smarter cities.”

