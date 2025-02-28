Saudi German Hospital Dubai Sets Guinness World Record for Vascular Health Screenings

Saudi German Hospital Dubai (SGH Dubai) has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records™ for conducting the highest number of vascular health screenings within a 12-hour period. The achievement was marked by an official certificate presentation to Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health, by Guinness World Records adjudicator Kanzi El Defrawy during a ceremony at the hospital on February 27, 2025.

The record-breaking initiative, completed on February 13, 2025, involved hundreds of employees from the Saudi German Health Group. The large-scale screening effort was aimed at promoting early detection of cardiovascular diseases and reinforcing the importance of preventive healthcare measures. More than 300 employees attended the event to recognize the accomplishment.

Dr. Ahmed Eissa highlighted the significance of the initiative, emphasizing the role of early detection in reducing the risks of severe health conditions. "This effort underscores the importance of proactive health management. I commend our team for their dedication and commitment to prioritizing vascular health," he stated.

Guinness World Records Senior Adjudicator Kanzi El Defrawy acknowledged the hospital's efforts, noting that the initiative reflects a broader commitment to healthcare awareness and well-being.

The achievement aligns with ongoing efforts within the healthcare sector to emphasize preventive measures and promote regular health screenings. SGH Dubai continues to focus on initiatives that encourage proactive health management among both employees and the wider community.

