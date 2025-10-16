Serh Group and Noatum Logistics Forge a Strategic Partnership to Deliver Innovative and Sustainable Logistics Solutions

Serh Group, a leading provider of integrated logistics and industrial solutions in the UAE, has signed a strategic agreement with Noatum Logistics, an AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS) company, and a leading global logistics management services enabler, to strengthen cooperation and deliver cutting-edge, sustainable logistics services for the UAE’s oil and gas sector. The agreement was signed by Mr. Abdulkhaliq Alameri, CEO of Serh Group and Mr. Farook Al Zeer, Chairman of the Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, in presence of senior officials from the two organisations.

The partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on deploying environmentally friendly trucking fleets, advanced logistics technologies, and 360° operational support to enhance Noatum Logistics’ supply chain management solutions across the UAE.

As part of the initial phase of the collaboration, Serh Group will lease a fleet of long-haul trucks, complete with driver operators, to Noatum Logistics. These vehicles will support and enhance Noatum Logistics’ freight forwarding operations supporting its energy sector customers in Al Dhafra region. The scale of this commitment is expected to expand over time, reflecting the deepening relationship between the two companies.

“This agreement reflects Serh Group’s commitment to building strong and enduring partnerships with global leaders such as Noatum Logistics,” said Mr. Abdulkhaliq Alameri, CEO of Serh Group. “Our vision is to combine innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence to create logistics solutions that support growth in the region.”

Mr. Samir Chaturvedi, CEO of Noatum Logistics, AD Ports Group, added: “Our strategic partnership with Serh Group strengthens our ability to deliver highly competitive supply chain solutions to the UAE’s vital oil and gas sector. By combining Noatum Logistics’ expanded regional capacity with our growing global network, we are ensuring seamless connectivity across key markets and trade lanes. Together, we are establishing a strong foundation for a long-term partnership that will create lasting value for the UAE’s energy industry and help shape the future of logistics in the region.”



About Serh Group

Serh Group is one of the UAE’s leading providers of integrated solutions across Oil & Gas Operations, Logistics, Marine, and Manpower Services. The national platform born from the merger of Delma and Al Dhafra cooperatives—representing over 5,000 Emirati shareholders rooted in the Al Dhafra Region and both established under an Amiri Decree by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Serh Group continues to meet the UAE’s growing industrial and energy needs with a focus on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability. Combining decades of expertise with modern capabilities, balancing community value creation for our shareholders and nationwide expansion across vital sectors.

Our vision to position Serh Group as a national enabler in oilfield solutions, workforce logistics, and leveraging our unique privileges and community-rooted ownership to create enduring economic and social value.

Our mission to generate sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders by aligning with the UAE’s economic vision and advancing national welfare objectives, with a strong commitment to community impact and responsible growth.

As part of our corporate responsibility, Serh Group continues to invest in sustainable initiatives that empower individuals, support education, protect the environment, and strengthen community ties, believing that true success lies in the prosperity of the communities we serve.

About Noatum Logistics

Noatum Logistics, an AD Ports Group company, is a global client-centered logistics operator providing integrated value-added supply chain management services, and is a specialist in air freight, ocean freight, land transport, contract logistics and project logistics.

Our cross-sectoral approach to serving the global marketplace means that we can offer comprehensive logistics solutions, with a high degree of specialisation and innovation. Our team of over 3,700 professionals manages a growing international network of over 90 offices located in over 26 countries - further enhanced by an agent network across 158 countries capable of serving clients across all major global markets and trade lanes.

