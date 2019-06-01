Sharjah Airport to participate in Air Cargo Europe 2019

By Wam

Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA, announced that it has finalised preparations for Air Cargo Europe 2019, which will be held at Messe Munchen in Munich, Germany, from 4th - 7th June.

SAA will participate in order to communicate with worldwide aviation leaders and to ensure that the authority stays up-to-date on the latest developments in air freight operations at international airports.

The authority's delegation will hold meetings with representatives from the world’s largest airlines to learn about the cargo sector’s latest developments, technology and logistical solutions. SAA will also showcase the latest logistics solutions for various companies operating in this sector.

Air Cargo Europe – is one of the world’s largest logistics, transportation, IT, and supply management exhibition - which held every two years and is highly regarded by industry professionals. It offers aviation professionals and freighters the ideal platform to communicate with their peers and discuss current challenges while providing access to the latest technology.