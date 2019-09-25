Smart Dubai to showcase paperless strategy at GITEX Technology Week

By WAM

Smart Dubai has announced that it will take part in the upcoming 39th GITEX Technology Week, set to take place on 6th-10th October, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bearing the theme ‘From Paper to Paperless’, Smart Dubai’s participation at this year’s edition of the event showcases the emirate’s strategies, services, and initiatives that expedite the shift towards a paperless government, making Dubai a world leader in the smart city sector. This, in turn, resonates with the objectives of the Dubai Paperless Strategy, which seeks to do away with all types of paper transactions with the government and reduce the number of times customers need to visit government service centres, replacing them with digital transactions.

Smart Dubai is collaborating with various government entities in Dubai, as well as several private-sector institutions, who will be taking part in the forum under its umbrella and exhibiting ground-breaking smart government services.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Aisha bint Butti bin Bishr, Smart Dubai Director-General, said, "As it approaches the completion of 40 successful years, GITEX Technology Week is now firmly in the lead as an international annual technology event. The forum brings together experts, decision makers, and world-leading tech pioneers who have had a notable and indelible influence on the smart-city sector."

"The biggest tech show in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia is a destination of choice for more than 100,000 visitors from 140 countries," she added. "It offers a tremendous opportunity for attendees to network, explore the latest the tech world has to offer, and truly showcase a glimpse of the future."

Set to welcome more than 4,800 exhibitors and speakers from around the world, GITEX Technology Week 2019 has an agenda packed with seminars, workshops, and displays that will generate over 290 hours of content.

This year’s programme is divided into several subcategories, each delving into one area of emerging and advanced tech and exploring it in-depth. These include the much-hyped and game-changing 5G technology, future mobility, artificial intelligence, and smart cities, in addition to the first-ever GITEX Awards.