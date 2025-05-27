Sobha Realty Sets New Benchmark with 120-Day Maternity Leave Policy in UAE

Sobha Realty, a leading luxury global real estate developer, has announced a significant enhancement to its maternity leave policy, reinforcing its commitment to employee well-being and workplace excellence. In a bold and people-first move, the company now offers 120 days of maternity leave to its female employees. Throughout this period, all other employment benefits will be fully retained.

This progressive policy far exceeds the UAE Labour Law requirement of 60 days and marks an unprecedented benchmark in the private real estate sector. As of today, Sobha Realty stands out as the first developer in the UAE to provide such a comprehensive and inclusive maternity leave framework- one that supports the needs of working mothers while fostering a more equitable and compassionate workplace.

The announcement comes on the heels of Sobha Realty receiving the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification consecutively for 2 years in a row, a recognition that highlights its dedication to cultivating a people-centric culture built on trust, care, and empowerment. The enhanced maternity leave reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to not just meet expectations, but to exceed them in ways that are meaningful to its employees.

“At Sobha Realty, we have always believed that true excellence begins with our people,” said Ravi Menon, Chairman, Sobha Group. “This new maternity policy is a statement of our values. It is our continued effort towards employees and to stand beside them during life’s most important moments as a family. This is yet another initiative that embodies the core of who we are- driven by compassion, grounded in commitment, and focused on continuous improvement.”; added Mr. Menon.

With this announcement, Sobha Realty continues to lead by example in shaping a workplace culture that values human connection and holistic well-being. In an era where talent retention and employee satisfaction are more critical than ever, Sobha’s bold step sets a new gold standard for employer responsibility and progressive leadership in the region.

