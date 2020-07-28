Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

By WAM

Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region has announced that Startupbootcamp, one of the world’s most active global industry-focused startup accelerators and investors, has established its regional headquarters at DIFC.

The establishment of the new regional offices for Startupbootcamp further cements the longstanding partnership between the accelerator launched by Rainmaking in the Middle East and the DIFC.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, "After years of steadfast growth and development in FinTech, we are delighted to welcome Startupbootcamp’s headquarters to our Centre. The DIFC’s robust ecosystem of unique infrastructure, expertise in multiple fields, and access to the international community of the world’s leading financial institutions offers stellar opportunities for new and existing start-up FinTech firms both in the region and globally to elevate and grow their businesses."

"Our strategic partnership with Startupbootcamp strengthens our commitment to shaping the future of finance and supporting Dubai’s position as the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region through developing successful and innovative FinTech start-ups in the DIFC," he added.

Lars Buch, CEO Rainmaking MENA & Russia, said, "We decided to move Rainmaking MENA’s headquarter in DIFC to give new impulse to our common commitment to drive innovation in the UAE and support the growth of promising tech companies from different industries. Since 2017, Rainmaking and DIFC have been partnering to attract the best FinTech startups from around the globe, and we’re now working on launching together new and ambitious innovation programs that will generate a huge impact in the UAE."

