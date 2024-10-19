Still spending time on chores? Let a lifestyle robot take care of them

In today's fast-paced world, it’s difficult to come by time to take care of home cleaning needs the manual way. Which is why tthe demand for smart home cleaning solutions is skyrocketing. These innovations are no longer just about convenience; they’re about transforming the way we live. With our lives becoming increasingly busy, smart cleaning products have emerged as essential tools that not only save time but also improve the overall quality of life. At the forefront of this movement is Dreame Technology, a brand that has been quietly yet powerfully reshaping the home cleaning landscape.

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology embarked on a mission to blend cutting-edge innovation with everyday practicality. The company's story began even earlier, in 2015, when a team of visionaries started developing high-speed digital motors that would later become the heart of Dreame's product line. What began as a technological experiment has since evolved into a global success, with over 21 million households across 120 countries embracing Dreame's smart cleaning solutions.

Dreame's product philosophy is rooted in a commitment to enhance home living through intelligent design. From robotic vacuums and mops to cordless stick vacuums, each product is meticulously crafted to redefine the standards of convenience and efficiency in household cleaning. This dedication to innovation is further underscored by an impressive portfolio of patents that reflect Dreame’s ongoing pursuit of technological excellence.

With home working, and the numerous demands on a person’s lifestyle such as fitness, family activities and hobbies entering the mix, household chores like sweeping or even vacuuming have become a burden. Enter the Dreame X40 Ultra Complete—an embodiment of the brand's innovation-driven ethos. This flagship product is not just another vacuum cleaner; it’s a sophisticated cleaning system designed to tackle the most challenging household tasks with ease.

The X40 Ultra Complete features an extendable mop and a liftable side brush, enabling it to reach under low furniture and into tight corners, leaving no dirt or dust behind. With a powerful 12,000 Pa suction, it effortlessly eliminates even the most stubborn debris. Advanced technology, such as the OmniDirt detection system, ensures that every spot on your floor is thoroughly cleaned, while smart features like carpet protection and automatic maintenance redefine what you can expect from a home cleaning device.

With Dreame's X40 Ultra Complete, the future of home cleaning is here—one where smart technology doesn’t just meet your needs but anticipates them, making your life easier and your home a cleaner, more comfortable place to live.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.