Sunreef Yachts Launches First UAE-Built Catamaran, Set for Global Premiere at Dubai International Boat Show

The first catamaran constructed by Sunreef Yachts in the United Arab Emirates has officially left the shipyard in Ras Al Khaimah. The vessel, named Ultima 55, was launched on February 11, 2025, and is currently undergoing test cruises in the Arabian Gulf.

The Ultima 55 will make its global debut at the upcoming Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), scheduled to take place from February 19 to 23, 2025. Sunreef Yachts will showcase the vessel at Booth MD-25, marking a milestone for the company's expansion in the region.

Sunreef Yachts' Expansion into the UAE

Sunreef Yachts, a globally recognized luxury catamaran manufacturer, established its presence in the UAE in 2022 with a state-of-the-art facility in Ras Al Khaimah Maritime City. The 65,000-square-meter shipyard incorporates cutting-edge technology to produce eco-friendly, high-performance catamarans. This expansion complements Sunreef’s main operations in Gdańsk, Poland, where the company was founded in 2001.

The Ras Al Khaimah facility was officially inaugurated on March 4, 2024, by His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, with former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate HE Lech Wałęsa as the guest of honor.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

Sunreef Yachts has positioned itself as a leader in sustainable yacht manufacturing, pioneering industry-first solar panels, eco-friendly fabrics, and hydrogen-based propulsion systems. The company participated in COP28 in Dubai, where it exhibited an eco-catamaran model and contributed to sustainability discussions.

With over 550 luxury catamarans sailing worldwide, Sunreef Yachts continues to expand its international footprint. The brand’s clientele includes high-profile ambassadors such as Rafael Nadal, Fernando Alonso, and Nico Rosberg.

Strengthening Regional Presence

In addition to its shipyard in Ras Al Khaimah, Sunreef Yachts has an office in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, bringing together an international team of sales representatives, engineers, architects, and designers. The company has also engaged in key industry events, including the UAE Ministerial Mission to Poland and the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative in Abu Dhabi.

Sunreef Yachts' presence in the UAE underscores its commitment to the region’s growing maritime sector and reinforces the country’s position as a global hub for luxury yacht manufacturing. The Ultima 55's debut at DIBS marks the beginning of a new chapter for Sunreef Yachts in the Middle East.

