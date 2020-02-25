Tesco stocks skin tone plasters

By Bang

Tesco has become the first UK supermarket to stock plasters in a variety of skin tones.

The retailer said the plasters - which come in light, medium and dark shades - would "better represent the nation".

They have been developed in response to an emotional tweet from a US man who had used a plaster matching his skin tone for the first time.

Nicola Robinson, Tesco's health, beauty and wellness director, said: "As one of the largest retailers in the UK, we understand that we have a responsibility to ensure our products reflect the diversity of our customers and colleagues".

"We believe that the launch of our new skin tone plaster range is an important step and a move that we hope will be replicated by other retailers and supermarkets across the country."

The news was welcomed on social media, although some questioned why it had taken so long.

Campaigner Sajda Mughal tweeted: "This is like that feeling as a WOC (woman of colour) growing up not being able to find the right tone of foundation apart from pink!!!... And finally somebody introduces it!!!"

