12.09 PM Monday, 1 April 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:52 06:07 12:26 15:52 18:39 19:53
01 April 2024
Advanced
Home

Tesla raises prices of Model Y cars in US by $1,000

Published
By Reuters

Tesla on Monday raised prices for all Model Y cars in the United States by $1,000, according to its website.

The Model Y base variant will now cost $44,990, while the long range and performance variants are priced at $49,990 and $53,490, respectively, according to the Tesla website.

Tesla had said in March that it will increase prices for all Model Y cars in the United States by $1,000 on April 1.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 1 April 2024 11:19