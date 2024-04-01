Tesla raises prices of Model Y cars in US by $1,000

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Tesla on Monday raised prices for all Model Y cars in the United States by $1,000, according to its website.
The Model Y base variant will now cost $44,990, while the long range and performance variants are priced at $49,990 and $53,490, respectively, according to the Tesla website.
Tesla had said in March that it will increase prices for all Model Y cars in the United States by $1,000 on April 1.
