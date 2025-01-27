Tesla Seeks Global Talent: Remote Engineering Roles Offering Up to $270,000

The Covid-19 pandemic reshaped the world of work, giving rise to teleworking as a viable and lasting option. While many companies focused on returning employees to offices, Tesla, led by visionary Elon Musk, is capitalizing on remote work to tap into global talent.

The electric vehicle giant is offering remote opportunities for senior engineers, with salaries ranging from $79,200 to $270,000 annually, alongside potential bonuses and company shares.

Key Role Requirements

Candidates for these roles need:

A minimum of five years’ experience in solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, energy storage, and other large-scale energy installations.

Hands-on expertise with relays, meters, Ethernet switches, transformers, and plant batteries.

Proficiency in Windows and Linux operating systems, as well as SCADA protocols like GOOSE, Modbus, and DNP3.

Flexibility to travel as needed for project development.

Tesla’s job portal also features intriguing roles like training AI-powered humanoid robots, offering competitive compensation starting at $6,500 per month.

The Teleworking Revolution

Remote work benefits employees by reducing commuting, meal, and clothing costs, while also allowing more time with family. For companies, it means lower office expenses and access to a global pool of skilled professionals. Tesla’s initiative reflects this shift, redefining how industries approach talent acquisition.

Professionals interested in these opportunities can apply directly on Tesla’s official career website.

Original content from Unión Rayo.

