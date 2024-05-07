Top Rated Cleaning Company in Dubai, Book Professionals Now!

We brought you #1 Cleaning Company in Dubai. Discover their deep cleaning services, pricing, and why professional cleaning services are essential.

What is Deep Cleaning?

Deep cleaning done by a professional cleaning company in Dubai involves a meticulous approach to tidying up your living space. It ensures that every nook and cranny is free from harmful bacteria, dust, and pet hair.

As individuals with busy schedules, we often overlook moving furniture during our regular cleaning routines. We neglect to clean the inside of glass surfaces or to address areas like door edges, ac vents, and dust-prone cupboards and floors.

During the complete deep cleaning process, cleaningcompany.ae will turn the entire house upside down. However, you can be sure that the company will carefully restore each item to its original position.

Additionally, they will effectively address unpleasant odors and fully eliminate them, ensuring that they do not resurface. As a result, you will enjoy a sparkling clean home accompanied by a delightful fragrance.

What Is Regular Cleaning and Deep Cleaning?

Think of regular cleaning as surface maintenance. It won’t get rid of all the gunk, grime, and grime that’s underneath or inside your furniture. If you’ve got a good cleaning routine and you use high-quality cleaning supplies, you’re good to go.

But if you’re short on time, or you have children or pets in your home, you might need to increase your cleaning frequency to every three months to get a deep clean.

What Is Done in a Deep Cleaning?

Every cleaning company in Dubai maintains a unique set of tasks for each deep cleaning session. The list can be extensive, but we will condense it into a simplified version for you:

Sanitizing and scrubbing floors thoroughly. Dust Removal of walls, corners, shelves, and doors. Polishing the interior glass surfaces. AC duct cleaning. Kitchen deep cleaning, including the oven, microwave, and refrigerator, with attention to areas behind and under appliances. Bathroom deep cleaning, including the toilet seat, base, and bowls. In addition to the shower/ bathtub, faucets, and mirrors. Cleaning all furniture extensively, including sofa cleaning, carpet cleaning, and mattress cleaning.

Cleaningcompany.ae is a reliable and trustworthy option for all your cleaning needs in Dubai. It has established itself as one of the leading cleaning companies and one of the top 10 cleaning companies in Dubai, if not the absolute best.

In addition to deep cleaning services, the company also offers a great variety of cleaning services like: in move-in move-out deep cleaning service and villa deep cleaning services in Dubai.

It also offers maid service and cleaning service per hour. All the maids are proficient in English which makes it easy for them to communicate with clients.

They are also allowed to work in Dubai as they have a working visa issued by the company. Therefore, you can rest assured that the services are completely legal and secure!

How Much Does a Deep Cleaning Cost at Cleaningcompany.ae?

The price of deep cleaning services may fluctuate based on a variety of factors. The size and type of the area in need of cleaning are key determinants. Additionally, the layout of the space and its current condition can greatly impact the overall cost.

Cleaning residential apartments is usually a breeze because of their compact size and simple layout. Yet, certain types of residential apartments, such as duplex units, can pose more cleaning challenges.

Conversely, villas and chalets tend to have lofty ceilings that necessitate the use of extension tools to access hard-to-reach spots, adding a layer of complexity to the cleaning routine.

How Much Does a Cleaner Cost in Dubai?

The best cleaning company in Dubai Cleaningcompany.ae offers you the opportunity to benefit from their transparent and competitive prices, which are unmatched by other cleaning companies in Dubai.

With their deep cleaning services starting from 210 AED, you can enjoy a thorough cleaning experience that includes all the necessary cleaning tools and materials, without any hidden or extra charges.

Is There Any Additional Information That You Need to Provide to Professional Cleaners?

When customers book deep cleaning services in Dubai, the company kindly requests them to provide details about any extra equipment the part time maids might need.

This includes top notch vacuum cleaners that guarantee excellent performance and dust-free results. They also require:

Wipers

Cleaning cloths

Broomsticks

Ladders

Eco-friendly and sanitary chemical cleaning products

Cleaning tools for both inside and outside refrigerator

Recurring Cleaning Service vs One-Time Cleaning Service

Cleaningcompany.ae specializes in offering hourly cleaning services to meet your specific needs.

With their efficient services, they can reach your location within a timeframe of 30 minutes to 2 hours. Moreover, they provide flexible options with a range of packages, allowing you to opt for either one-time cleans or recurring cleaning services.

You have the flexibility to book their maid service in Dubai on specific days and times, be it weekly, biweekly, or once a month. Additionally, you have the option to request the same maid for each visit, ensuring consistency.

Keep in mind that the minimum cleaning time for each visit is at least 3 hours. This ensures that the cleaning process is thorough and efficient. What are you waiting for? Hire professionals now!

The Ultimate Guide to Booking Deep Cleaning Services at Cleaningcompany.ae

You can communicate with the company in several ways. You can choose the one that works best for you and your needs. The company will receive your bookings through the following channels:

Phone : The company's phone number is available to contact seven days a week. You can call this number 056 466 0472 between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

: The company's phone number is available to contact seven days a week. You can call this number 056 466 0472 between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Online booking form : If you book online at official working hours, the company will get in touch with you right away. If you book late, the company will reach out to you the next morning.

: If you book online at official working hours, the company will get in touch with you right away. If you book late, the company will reach out to you the next morning. WhatsApp: The company number is available on WhatsApp. You can contact this number +971564660472 for reservations or any other questions.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.