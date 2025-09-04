Trakhees Conducts Nearly 25,000 Inspections in First Half of 2025

The Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation announced that it conducted nearly 25,000 field inspections of buildings and construction sites during the first half of 2025. This initiative comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance regulatory oversight, accelerate procedures, and support the path of sustainable urban growth within its areas of jurisdiction, through the management of regulations and building permits under Trakhees.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, stated: “We are proud of the results achieved by Trakhees during the first half of 2025, which reflect our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and providing high-quality regulatory services. The achievements by the departments of Building Permits, Urban Planning, Modifications and Accreditation, and Inspection confirm the vital role that Trakhees plays in supporting sustainable urban growth and accelerating regulatory procedures to serve project developers and investors in Dubai”.

According to data issued by the Building Regulations and Permits Department, Trakhees achieved a significant shift in performance through digital transformation and direct interaction with partners and developers via the departments of Building Permits, Urban Planning, Modifications and Accreditation, and Building and Construction Inspections. This reinforces its status as a leading regulatory authority that sets engineering, planning, and environmental standards within the framework of Dubai’s vision for developing a smart and secure investment environment that keeps pace with the requirements of sustainable growth and urban expansion.

During the first half of 2025, the Building and Construction Inspection Department contributed to ensuring compliance with engineering and safety standards at construction sites within Trakhees’ jurisdiction. A total of 4,919 community inspection visits were conducted, along with 6,965 field inspections of ongoing construction projects, and 13,058 inspections through the “Tafteesh” smart application, aimed at expediting certification processes and ensuring digital transparency.

His Excellency added: “At Trakhees, we continue our efforts to establish digital transformation as a core foundation of our operations. The ‘Tafteesh’ application facilitated more than 13,000 inspections, enhancing transparency and accelerating certification issuance. The increase in regulatory visits and professional training activities reflects our commitment to ensuring compliance with technical and engineering standards and raising the efficiency of the workforce in the sector.”

On another front, the Urban Planning Department announced the issuance of 2,739 site plans and 217 lease plans, totaling 2,956 planning transactions. The number of registered planning-related transactions reached 4,338, including 2,909 land boundary definitions, 393 temporary traffic diversions, 390 advertisement requests, and 296 utility service approvals. A total of 3,321 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were issued as part of the department’s efforts to support sustainable urban planning.

The Modifications and Accreditation Department also recorded significant activity in the first half of the year, issuing 1,871 modification permits for buildings after the issuance of the completion certificate and conducting 1,873 field visits to ensure that existing buildings comply with regulatory standards. On the training and professional accreditation front, 339 training sessions were organized with the participation of 2,717 certified individuals, and 61 accreditation certificates were issued, reflecting Trakhees’ commitment to enhancing the competencies of professionals in the construction and planning sectors.