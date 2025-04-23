Unlock the Power of Your Gold with Instant Cash

Life is full of surprises, whether it’s an unexpected expense, a business opportunity, or a personal milestone, having quick access to cash can make all the difference. At Finance House, we offer a smart solution that allows you to tap into the value of your gold, without giving it up.

Finance House Gold Loan is a simple, fast, and secure way to access funds when you need them most. With minimal paperwork, generous loan amounts, and flexible repayment terms, this loan offers the perfect balance between convenience and security.

Why Opt for Finance House Gold Loan?

Your gold is more than just an ornament or investment, it's a powerful financial asset. Finance House Gold Loan helps you unlock its value instantly, while you retain ownership of it.

Here’s why customers choose Finance House Gold Loan:

1. Get Cash Without Selling Your Gold

There’s no need to part with your valuables. You can pledge your gold as collateral and access funds up to AED 200,000, based on its weight and karat. Your gold remains in secure custody and is returned to you once the loan is repaid.

2. Quick and Hassle-Free Process

Time is valuable, and so is your peace of mind. That’s why we have simplified the loan application. With just your Emirates ID, Passport/Visa copy, and your gold items, you can apply and receive funds in as little as 24 hours.

3. Flexible Repayment Options

Choose a repayment method that suits your financial situation:

Monthly instalments , or

, or One-time bullet payment at loan maturity

To help you ease into repayment, we also offer a two-month grace period before your first instalment is due.

4. Generous Loan Limits

Borrow from small amounts to as much as AED 200,000, depending on the value of your gold. Whether it’s jewellery, coins or bullion, our expert evaluators will ensure a fair appraisal and competitive loan offer.

How It Works: Simple, Fast, Reliable

Getting started is easy with our streamlined 4-step process:

• Step 1: Visit a Branch

Drop by any Finance House branch in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, or Sharjah.

• Step 2: Submit Gold & Basic Documents

Bring your Emirates ID, Passport/Visa copy, and gold items for evaluation.

• Step 3: Quick Evaluation and Approval

Our team will assess your gold’s value and process your application. Upon approval, funds will be disbursed within 24 hours.

• Step 4: Select Your Repayment Plan

Enjoy flexible repayment terms of up to 48 months, customized to your needs.

A Practical Financial Solution You Can Trust

With Finance House Gold Loan, you don’t have to sell your gold to benefit from its value. It’s an ideal choice for those seeking quick liquidity without giving up long-term assets. Whether you're facing an emergency, investing in your goals, or planning for life’s next chapter, Finance House Gold Loan offers you fast access to cash, backed by the strength and trust of Finance House.

For more details or to apply, visit www.financehouse.ae or call 600 511114.

