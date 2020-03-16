WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff requested to work from home

By WAM

All World Trade Organisation, WTO, meetings are suspended until the end of April and Secretariat staff have been requested to work from home until the end of March.

Director-General Roberto Azevedo has informed WTO members and staff that access to the organisation’s premises will be restricted as of 16th March.

"In light of developments related to the COVID-19 virus and after meeting with UN agencies and observers in Geneva, we have taken a decision to suspend all meetings at the WTO until the end of April 2020. This decision will be reviewed as appropriate," the Director-General said. "Additionally, all WTO Secretariat staff - except on-site critical staff - are to work from home until the end of March 2020. This decision will be reviewed by the end of March."

The WTO is reviewing alternatives for arranging virtual meetings to enable members to participate remotely.

