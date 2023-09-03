Damac Mall, a new shopping destination, launches in Dubai

Damac announced the opening of its new shopping and retail destination in Dubai, Damac Mall, in a formal ceremony held on September 1, 2023, in the presence of Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales and Development at Damac Properties.

The new mall, located in the Damac Hills community and covering an area of 110,000 square feet, offers a wide range of retail, hospitality, and entertainment options. It is expected to be a new destination for luxury and innovative shopping experiences, with a variety of local and international brands, including 30 retail stores and 10 food and beverage outlets.

In commenting on the opening, Amira Sajwani said: "Damac Mall enhances Damac Group's growth in the retail sector and confirms our commitment to providing the best shopping experiences for residents and residents, as well as seamless access to community facilities. We are confident that the shopping options offered by this mall are fully aligned with the needs and desires of residents in the Damac Hills community. Improving the quality of life and services we offer to our customers, along with transforming our residential communities into spaces that include a variety of activities and community services, is a top priority for our customers, and falls within our efforts to provide them with maximum comfort."

Damac Mall embodies the art of contemporary architecture that blends with luxury finishes, and its retail outlets comply with the latest international standards in design and equipment.

Following the official opening ceremony, Spinneys supermarket, which covers an area of 28,000 square feet, was opened, in addition to the launch of Starbucks café, Papa John's restaurant, Vietnamese Foodies, American Wax, Jaber Opticals, Al Ain Pharmacy, and Lingo children's play area.

Soon, a 9,000-square-foot Fitness First gym and an 8,000-square-foot MediCare medical center will be opened.

With this wide variety of shopping, hospitality, and other services, it is expected that the mall will attract about 1.3 million visitors annually. In addition to the indoor spaces, Damac Mall has a large parking area with a capacity of up to 360 cars.

