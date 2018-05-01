DAZ becomes a leader in pre-owned vehicles market serving over 440 companies

The UAE and the GCC form one of the world's largest and most dynamic markets for automobiles with Dubai traditionally a centre for used vehicles providing a range of integrated support services for businesses operating in multiple locations.

The Dubai Auto Zone (DAZ) launched in 2000 by DP World UAE region has rapidly become a trading hub for the pre-owned vehicle trade. It provides a range of services for the industry at one place, meeting all the business requirements of buyers, sellers, service providers and government organisations such as Dubai Customs’ inspection operations and documentation and the Dubai Road Transport Authority (RTA).

DAZ is a unique concept that targets emerging markets across the region with their high demand for pre-owned vehicles and has grown to partner 35 countries from Afghanistan to Austria, Pakistan and the Pacific islands as well as exporting used cars to other Asian and African markets.

It now has high occupation with an active customer base of over 440 companies operating there and 2,600 employees.

Given the occupancy rate, DP World, UAE Region is creating another similar facility in the National Industries Park (NIP), close to Jebel Ali Port with plans for multi-level car storage.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “The expansion of our infrastructure for the used vehicles industry has been driven by demand from customers. The investment in the multi-level storage facility at the National Industries Park will complement the Dubai Auto Zone, optimising the use of land to cope with high occupancy rates. It will also strengthen Dubai’s position as a commercial centre with global reach and support DP World’s role as a global trade enabler.”

The five-storey facility at NIP will cover 82,000 square metres for up to 12,000 vehicles at a time when completed. It will be equipped with essential services required by the automotive industry under one roof, including 4,000 square metres of office space for processing transactions and a 1,300 square metres of workshop area for repairing, modifying and adapting vehicles to customer specifications.

Mr. Bin Sulayem, added: “The additional capacity at our NIP complex coupled with its proximity to Jebel Ali port will help to streamline the logistics of the used car market in Dubai. DAZ’s 18 years track record has made it a major marketplace for the region’s auto industry.”

The UAE’s automotive sector is rebounding following recent headwinds. According to BMI Research, 2018 will see a 4 per cent growth in new vehicle sales in the UAE and 7.3 per cent in the MENA region, led by commercial vehicle sales while the GCC markets will return to positive growth of 2.9 per cent.