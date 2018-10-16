Department of Energy launches electronic licence for small-scale activities

By Wam

The Department of Energy, DoE, the leading entity of the energy sector in Abu Dhabi, has launched today the electronic licensing (e-licence) for small-scale regulated activities through Abu Dhabi Government pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2018 held in Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new initiative brings several advantages related to the mechanism of issuing licences such as receiving a licence exempt from fees for two years. The application for such a licence will be through the DoE website, which has concessional terms and facilitated evaluation procedures; as the licence will be issued within two working days, as well as facilitating the process applicable at the distribution companies (DISCOs), other entities and private sector companies.

The activities in which the licensees can obtain such a licence includes production, treatment and desalination of water, electricity generation, collection, treatment, disposal and recycling of wastewater including the grey water, storage, distribution and supply of water and electricity for the self-supply purposes, distribution, supply, sale, purchase of water via tankers, collection, disposal of wastewater via tankers.

In this context, Under-Secretary of Department of Energy, Mohammed bin Jarsh Al Falasi said, "We seek to achieve the highest levels of services quality in all energy sector fields and contribute in sustainable development at the Abu Dhabi level, Our utilisation of the new technologies in increasing quality and productivity is part of our commitment towards our community, and at the same time it reflects our keenness to enhance our lifestyle."

Al Falasi added, "We, at the DoE, are responsible for issuing regulations concerned with regulating the activities, and ensure a safe and secure supply of energy to customers. In addition, we issue the required licences to undertake the regulated activities under the Law. In this regard, the fast-track licensing initiative for small-scale activities came as part of our responsibility to form a consolidated database, which contains all licenced activities. This is also to encourage and develop the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is highlighting our efforts to provide excellent and accurate electronics services as well as minimise customers' visit to a service centre."

Furthermore, the list of the smart and e-services provided by DoE includes licencing and regulation services, the Water Quality Regulation Reporting System, WQRRS, the electronic system Company Registration, e-tendering. In addition, DoE is responsible for proposing strategic and executive plans in the energy sector in Abu Dhabi, which includes oil, gas, water, electricity, wastewater, clean, and renewable energy sources as well as raising social awareness on consumption rationalisation and changing habits.