Deployment of intelligent, converged network by Cisco starts for Expo 2020

By WAM

Cisco, Official Digital Network Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has announced that it is collaborating with Smartworld, a Cisco partner in the UAE, to design and implement a smart network infrastructure for the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", Expo 2020 Dubai aims to offer a glimpse into the future, guided by the belief that innovation and progress are the result of people and ideas coming together in new and unique ways. Open from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, Expo 2020 is expected to welcome 25 million visits, with 70 per cent to come from outside the UAE. Cisco is working with Smartworld to deploy parts of Expo’s digital IP network infrastructure, including Cisco intent-based networking solutions.

As a Cisco Premier Partner, Smart Technology Services DWC LLC., (Smartworld) has skilled resources and expertise to build an intelligent and secure network for Expo 2020. These solutions will support the digital experience offered at Expo 2020, helping visitors, participants and businesses connect from anywhere on the 4.38sqkm site, on any device – securely, reliably and seamlessly. The network is also designed to support over 100,000 IoT devices during Expo. Cisco's intent-based networking portfolio represents a fundamental shift away from the manual and time-intensive methods by which networks are traditionally managed. Designed for the demands of the digital era, intent-based networks capture and translate business intent into network policies, and activate them across the infrastructure. They anticipate operational issues, stop security threats in their tracks, and continue to learn, adapt and protect.

"Being a semi-government leading master systems integrator, Smartworld is committed to working with Cisco to help Expo 2020 deliver a global event enabled by the latest technology, in alignment with Expo’s theme Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," said Abdulqader Ali, CEO of Smartworld.

In April this year, Expo 2020 Dubai announced Cisco as Digital Network Partner. Cisco will provide its latest technology innovations that enable the exploration of new possibilities and connections for a sustainable, inclusive future.

Shukri Eid, Managing Director – East Region, Cisco Middle East, said, "As Digital Network Partner for Expo 2020, Cisco will provide its latest technology innovations and a secure, intelligent foundation for connectivity through our intent-based networking solution. We look forward to working with Smartworld in making Expo 2020’s technology infrastructure the most advanced in the event’s history."

Mohammed Alhashmi, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Future Technology at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "An innovative and seamless digital infrastructure is essential for a successful Expo 2020. We are delighted at the progress being made by our partner, Cisco, in collaboration with Smartworld, and we’re confident that the smart technology deployed at Expo 2020 will wow visitors from all over the world."