DEWA awards AED 157 million contract for 60-million-gallon water reservoir construction in Al Lusaily

By Staff

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) awarded a contract worth AED 157 million for the construction of a water reservoir in Al Lusaily, with a storage capacity of 60 million gallons of desalinated water, to increase Dubai’s storage capacity to 890 million gallons.

“The project supports the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s leading position in the region as an example of an effective and efficient infrastructure for water networks,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

This contract is managing the continued growth in demand for water and the needs of ambitious urban, economic, and social projects, in line with DEWA’s strategy to provide water reservoirs. It also enhances the efficiency and reliability of the water network and increases water flow to fulfil the increasing demand for water across all Dubai.

The project includes the construction of a rectangular, reinforced, concrete 60-million-gallon reservoir alongside the existing water reservoir, which stores 120 million gallons of desalinated water.

Work is expected to proceed according to project schedules, and the construction and operation of the reservoir will be operational within 24 months. DEWA’s total storage capacity will then increase to 890 million gallons, compared to the current capacity of 830 million gallons.