DEWA awards AED 93 million contracts for 990 transformers

By WAM

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded contracts to design, manufacture, test and supply 11/0.4KV, 1500KVA & 1000KVA Cast Resin Distribution transformers with LV Smart Meters to various leading international transformer manufacturers.

The total cost of the 990 transformers is worth around AED 93 million. This supports DEWA’s ongoing efforts to meet various requirements to expand the electricity distribution network, and provide its services according to the highest international levels of efficiency, reliability, and availability.

transformers will increase the capacity, efficiency, and reliability of the electricity distribution network in Dubai and will ensure a continuous and stable supply of power to all customers. The supply of these transformers will be completed by July 2019.

"DEWA continues to implement vital development projects in line with its vision, which is aligned with federal and local strategies. These include the UAE Vision 2021, the National Agenda, the UAE Centennial 2071, Dubai Plan 2021, and the Smart Dubai initiative," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"We have made significant achievements and excelled in our efficiency, sustainability, and optimal management of infrastructure investments, and smart network operations. In all our operations, we focus on availability, reliability, and efficiency in our electricity and water services," added Al Tayer