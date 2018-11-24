DEWA awards Dh118m contract for water pipeline project

By Wam

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has awarded a AED 118 million contract to supply, fit, and commission 26.5 kilometres of water pipelines across Dubai.

According to a press statement, the new project will help achieve vital ongoing projects on DEWA’s infrastructure, and increase water flow to meet demand.

"This project is a part of our efforts to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainable and comprehensive development of electricity and water in the Emirate. This will be accomplished to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency, to satisfy our customers’ needs," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA.

The project includes the fitting of Glass Reinforced Epoxy, GRE, main water pipes, with a diameter of 1,200mm, to connect multiple areas, including the water reservoir in Al Nakhali, to Al Aweer, and all the way to the Hatta Road. It also includes the fitting of main water pipes with a diameter of 600mm in Muhaisnah, water wells in Margham, and the Dubai-Al Ain highway, to increase water flow to development projects in these areas.

The project is due to be completed in 30 months. It will cover several sites to increase water flow, ensure continuity of water access, and raise pressure in the network to keep pace with the increasing demand for water in those areas, according to planning approvals.