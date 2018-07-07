DEWA awards over Dh11bn of electricity transmission contracts

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has awarded the contract for the construction of electricity transmission projects, worth AED1.05 billion, including a 400/132kV substations, two 132/11 kV substations, and 75km of 132kV ground cables. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to support and upgrade the capacity and efficiency of electricity transmission networks.

Commenting on the announcement, DEWA Managing Director and CEO, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, said, "We work to achieve the vision of our wise leadership and to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in line with DEWA’s vision to become a sustainable innovative world-class utility. DEWA’s necessary investments total AED81 billion over the next five years.

"In 2017, 21 400kV substations were completed, with 1,150km of ground cables. We aim to support and upgrade the capacity and efficiency of the transmission networks by providing a distinctive infrastructure and service facilities, to meet the sustainable development needs of Dubai, and provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency."

He went on to say that DEWA seeks to support and raise the capacity and efficiency of transmission networks to meet the growing demand for energy and all the needs of sustainable development in the Emirate of Dubai.

There are currently 252 132/11kV substations, with 16 inaugurated in 2018, Al Tayer continued, adding that the authority is currently working to build 85 stations over the next three years at a total value of AED9 billion, and six 400/132kV substations worth AED2.4 billion.

"We consider the highest standards in quality and safety when building substations and we adopt the latest technologies, to serve Dubai's ambitious urban and economic plans," the DEWA Managing Director concluded.