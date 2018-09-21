DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP

By Wam

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, and a delegation from SAP, a multinational software corporation, have discussed means of expanding the cooperation through DEWA’s initiatives, programmes, projects, and investment opportunities.

They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and the sharing of best practices and global experiences in the areas of data centres, cloud networks, hosting services, and information technology systems.

The delegation included Robert Enslin, SAP Board Member and Global President for SAP Cloud; Gergi Abboud, Senior VP at SAP for Middle East South; Mohammed Samy, Region Head of Energy and Utilities Industry.

The SAP delegation briefed Al Tayer on the latest services and solutions offered in the field of digital transformation and cloud computing, and expressed their appreciation for DEWA’s leading achievements and interest in participating in its projects.

The meeting was also attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, EVP of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.